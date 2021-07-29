Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $103.63 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26.

