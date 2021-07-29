Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

