Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.