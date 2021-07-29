Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,872 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

