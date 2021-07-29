Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

NYSE MAA opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $189.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

