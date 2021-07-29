Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,872 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

