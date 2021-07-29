The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.54 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $211.51 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.50.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

