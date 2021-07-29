MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $545.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.71.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI opened at $591.84 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $596.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.