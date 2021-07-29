Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.19 billion-$18.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

