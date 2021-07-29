Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

