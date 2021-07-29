Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.68 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

