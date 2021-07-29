Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

