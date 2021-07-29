Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
