NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $65.40 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $3,449,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

