Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of OC stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

