Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.
Shares of OC stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
