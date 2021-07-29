Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Vertiv has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after buying an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after buying an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

