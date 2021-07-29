Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

