Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in DexCom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $459.92 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $463.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.80.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.