Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

