AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.