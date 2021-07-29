Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $205.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

