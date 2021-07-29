Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.08.

NYSE:UHS opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

