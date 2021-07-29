Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.
V stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.98. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
