Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

V stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.98. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

