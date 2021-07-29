Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBGLY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

