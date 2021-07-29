Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $30.78 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $357.70 million and $30.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $10.71 or 0.00026805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

