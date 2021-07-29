Dai Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and $392.33 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037211 BTC.
About Dai
According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “
Dai Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
