Dai Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and $392.33 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,606,524,504 coins and its circulating supply is 5,606,524,015 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

