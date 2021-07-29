Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.29.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.29. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.