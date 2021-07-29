Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Transcat has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

