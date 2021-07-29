Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EURMF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

