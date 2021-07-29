Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:PINE opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
