Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.