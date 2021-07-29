SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 152.7% in July

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SQI Diagnostics stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

