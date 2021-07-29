SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 152.7% in July

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SQI Diagnostics stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
