Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 155.5% from the June 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.