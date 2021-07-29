Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 155.5% from the June 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
