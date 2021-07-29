Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Expands By 160.0%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MEEC has been the topic of several research reports. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

