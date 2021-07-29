Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $750.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $646.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a PE ratio of 646.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $636.55. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 46,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Tesla by 95.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.