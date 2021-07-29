Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSD. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.