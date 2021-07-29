The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

LTCH opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

