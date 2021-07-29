Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Hold

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

