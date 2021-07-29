Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,363 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 76,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 152,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackbaud by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

