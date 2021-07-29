Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

BIP opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

