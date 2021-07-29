Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

