Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.