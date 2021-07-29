Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FRAK opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $137.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.