Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Shares of PWC stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.77 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.