Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,449,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter.

GSUS stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

