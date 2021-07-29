Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

