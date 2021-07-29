Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 14,169 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $802.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

