Hanesbrands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

