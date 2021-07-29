Hanesbrands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
