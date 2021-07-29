Ayala Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Ayala has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

