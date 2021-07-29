Ayala Co. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.
OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Ayala has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10.
About Ayala
