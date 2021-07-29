Athelney Trust plc (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 24th

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ATY opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -408.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.25. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than Â£300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

