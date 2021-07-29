Athelney Trust plc (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 24th

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ATY opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -408.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.25. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).
Athelney Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.