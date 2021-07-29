Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.60 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 584.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.89 million and a P/E ratio of 24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cohort has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03).

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

