Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.60 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 584.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.89 million and a P/E ratio of 24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cohort has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03).
Cohort Company Profile
