Robert Walters plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 697.28 ($9.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 707.49. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £532.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

RWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

